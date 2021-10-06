Google Pixel 6 Launch Date Has Been Officially Announced!

The introduction date of the Google Pixel 6 series has been announced. According to the company’s statement, the phone will be announced in late October.

After months of rumors, design and feature leaks, the launch date of the Google Pixel 6 series has been officially announced. Reports that said the series, which is expected to consist of two models, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will be announced in October, have been shared before. All of these turned out to be correct.

When will Google Pixel 6 be introduced?

In a statement made on the company’s “Made by Google” Twitter account, it was officially announced that the Pixel 6 series will be introduced on October 19. In the Pixel 6 animation specially prepared for the event announcement, the front of the phone appears. Android 12’s Material You design language attracts attention.

Expected features for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

According to the information revealed, the Google Pixel 6 series will get its power from the processor codenamed Tensor developed by Google. It has been reported that this processor will have the model number of Google Silicon 101 (GS101). The processor developed according to the leaked information will have similar features to the Samsung Exynos 2100.

Known to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google Pixel 6 Pro will offer three different storage options: 12GB RAM + 128/256/512GB. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, comes out of the box with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display supported by a 90Hz refresh rate, and will include 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

So what do you expect from the Google Pixel 6 series?