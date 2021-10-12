Google Pixel 6 Is Expected To Have 5 Years of Security Updates

The Pixel 6, Google’s new cell phone scheduled for release on the 19th, will have a longer Android update period than the previous line. As revealed by leak expert Evan Blass on Friday (9), the device will receive system updates for five years.

According to Blass, information about the update period for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appeared in a leaked material on the website of Carphone Warehouse, a UK-based mobile phone store. The website claims that the smartphone “will come with at least five years of updates”, but there is a catch.

In part of the material, which has already been removed from the webshop, the text mentions “Android security updates”. In other words, the five-year update to Pixel 6 is not necessarily just for the operating system, it also includes additional protection patches.

For the site SamMobile, the search giant’s new devices will receive Android updates for three or four years and another one or two years of security fixes. Anyway, the term exceeds what is currently offered by the company, consisting of an extra year of support.