Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Price, Specifications And Release Date

Google Pixel 6 has accustomed us that their mobile devices and news also deserve a special event. However, it seems that this has not been the case with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that the company has already shared through its official Twitter account in great detail. We tell you how are the new Google proposals for the year 2021 that aim to compete with the big brands once again.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so they are on the outside

By surprise, this is how we have known the first details of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, one of the terminals from which more information moves throughout the year and the new Google proprietary smartphones.

On this occasion, Google has opted for its own avant-garde design: The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro present new materials and finishes, such as the light polished aluminum frame of the Pro and the matte aluminum finish of the 6. On the front we find a generous 6.4-inch screen and a refresh rate of 90 hertz on a Full HD + resolution AMOLED screen with an 8 MPX selfie lens. In the case of the Pro version, we will have a 6.71-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz and a 12 MPX front camera.

Chamber Bar

On the back of the new Pixel 6 where we see a novelty. Both have a rectangular package that occupies the entire upper part of the device, abandoning the square design that we have seen not only in its predecessor but in many rival devices. Here we find the new camera, occupying what Google calls the camera bar.