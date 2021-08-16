Google Pixel 5th Leaks On Photos That Reveal Internal Components

Google Pixel 5a 5G is very close to launch, although it still doesn’t have an exact date to be revealed. And further proof of this is the leak of new images that reveal details of the device.

According to the Android Police website, the images this time are from an anonymous source who already owns the device and took some photos of the interior of the model, revealing some details that were not yet known.

The images match up with previous leaks, confirming that the design won’t show significant changes from the traditional Pixel 5 — including the rear camera module, which is square, and the fingerprint reader in the center.

The person responsible for the photos only mentioned that the material on the back may have been altered, as it looks more rubbery than traditional plastic.

One example is the battery, which will have a capacity of 4,680 mAh — the largest energy storage in the Pixel family to date. In addition, another photo shows that the smartphone will have the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

When?

According to Android Police, the Pixel 5a 5G will be introduced later this week, maybe even on Tuesday (17). The launch of the model is expected to have inventory limitations, as its manufacture was affected by the global shortage of chips in the industry.