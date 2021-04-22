Google Pixel 5a may come with Snapdragon 765G processor

Google Pixel 5a will be released on June 11, allegedly. A leak showed that the phone would look quite similar to the Google Pixel 4a 5G in terms of design. It was understood that the size of the phone would be closer to Google Pixel 4a 5G rather than Google Pixel 4a.

At the heart of the smartphone is said to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. Google preferred this processor in Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5, which it released last year. Considering that the Snapdragon 780G has also come out, it can be said that Google has chosen a slightly older processor. Snapdragon 780G appeared before users on phones such as Mi 11 Lite 5G.

The most important sign that Google Pixel 5a will carry a Snapdragon 765G processor was seen in the codes of the third developer preview version of Android 12. In these codes, it is stated that there are many lines where the codename of Google Pixel 5a and Snapdragon 765G are mentioned together.

It remains unclear whether there will be two different versions for the Google Pixel 5a, one with 4G and the other with 5G support. The answer to this question is curious because Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G are quite different devices. More concrete signs are expected in the coming days for the highly anticipated answer.