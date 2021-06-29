Google Pixel 5a could go official in a few weeks. Although the activity in the Android phone market never stops, those who want a pure Android experience are still waiting for action from Google. While rumors about the Google Pixel 5a model have been circulating for a long time, a new leak suggests that the smartphone will be introduced in two months.

It is said that Google Pixel 5a will not stray too far from Pixel 4a 5G in terms of design and technical features. According to the leaks, the heart of the new smartphone will also be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The similarity of design and technical hardware makes the reason for the existence of the Google Pixel 5a questionable.

At one time, the news that the Google Pixel 5a was completely canceled due to chip shortages was also on the agenda. However, Google rejected this claim and stated that the Google Pixel 5a will also become official when the Pixel 4a is released last year. While Google hasn’t given an exact date, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has narrowed down the forecast a little more.

According to Gurman, the Google Pixel 5a will go official in August. The company also introduced Pixel 4a in August last year. At the end of September, Google announced the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 models. A similar calendar application by the company this year will not be a surprise.