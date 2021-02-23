Google Pixel 5a appears in images with very familiar design

Leak specialist Steve Hemmerstoffer of the OnLeaks website has published a series of renderings showing the supposed look of Google’s new smartphone, the Pixel 5a. According to the images, the device will feature a design very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G, a cost-effective cell phone that arrived last year.

In addition to the similar look, the smartphone should also have a construction similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. The renderings show that the new model may have a body made of plastic, which guarantees less resistance, but improves the cost of the device.

OLED screen and digital reader at the rear

At the rear, the smartphone must have a fingerprint reader and the already traditional square camera module of the Pixel line. The smartphone will also feature a white side button and P2 headphone jack.

There are still no details about the hardware that will be present in the Pixel 5a. However, as the most recent leak brought several images of the device, we will possibly have more details on the specifications soon.

So far, Google has not officially commented on the matter and all details should be considered rumors. The company’s main focus today is Android 12, which won its first developer preview.