Google Pixel 5 Will Not Contain A Flagship Processor

Google’s upcoming flagship phone, Pixel 5, has been listed on a processor listing platform. The listing reveals that Google’s flagship phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. It is currently unknown why Google made such a choice.

US-based technology giant Google has been working on its new flagship phone, Pixel 5, for a while. Many features of the phone, which is expected to be released in the autumn, are not clear. However, the last details that have emerged are seriously confusing the Pixel 5. Because apparently the Google Pixel 5 will not come with the flagship processor, despite being a flagship phone.

A processor benchmarking platform called “AI Benchmark” has listed Google’s new flagship phone. The listing revealed that the Google Pixel 5 will not come with a processor used in flagship phones as expected. According to the information on the site, the Google Pixel 5, which will be released in the future, will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor.

Expectations were that the Google Pixel 5 would be powered by Snapdragon 800 series processors. However, it seems that both some of the claims made recently and the listing made will confuse the Google Pixel 5. Because apparently Google Pixel 5 will come with a processor to be used in mid-segment devices. It is currently unknown why Google made such a choice.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 765G processor at the end of last year. When introducing this processor, the company announced that the Snapdragon 765G will offer both 5G support and will have the performance to meet the expectations of mobile gamers. Google had confirmed with the statements made recently that the Pixel 5 will have 5G support. However, the latest development does not explain why a mid-segment processor is preferred in a flagship phone.

AI Benchmark reveals the processor of this flagship phone as well as the phone’s RAM capacity. According to the information on the site, Pixel 5 will be supported with 8 GB of RAM. While this RAM capacity is available today, it goes beyond 8GB of other flagship phones that have been released, making it curious how the Pixel 5 will compete with its competitors.

There are still many details about Google Pixel 5 that are unknown. Among these details, the most curious subject is what the camera hardware of Google Pixel 5 will offer. Here, Google will announce this phone at an event that it will organize in the coming periods, and we will have the opportunity to meet all the features of Pixel 5. Let’s see if Google Pixel 5 will be able to impress users enough.



