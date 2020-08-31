Google Pixel 5 should offer the same OLED panel Full HD

The launch of the Google Pixel 5 is approaching, and more and more details of the device are disclosed through leaks. It is already expected that the new smartphone from the search giant should be aimed at the intermediate segment, with information pointing to the adoption of the Snapdragon 765G, instead of the Snapdragon 865 that has been equipping the main top of the line 2020.

Now, a new leak reinforces Google’s new strategy, which is expected to offer a more modest dashboard on its next major numbering device. According to Ross Young, famous for leaking details from the screens of future smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G should make use of the same OLED panel with Full HD + resolution and rigid structure, varying only in its size, which must be 6.01 “and 6.24” respectively.

What we learned about the latest upcoming Google phones, 6.01" and 6.24". Both rigid OLEDs and both FHD+ in resolution. The 6.24" is expected to be higher in volume. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 31, 2020

The novelty is hardly a surprise, but it does deliver some curious points about the device. Considering its stiffness, for example, we can expect relatively thick edges when compared to its rivals, which take advantage of flexible OLED screens to reduce the frame through folds. It was also not informed the refresh rate of the display, expected, according to previous rumors, to reach 90Hz.

Ross further states that the Pixel 4a 5G screen should be produced in greater quantity, which indicates that Google is prepared to handle a smaller number of sales of the Pixel 5. Both devices are expected to bring similar specifications, which may result in greater interest in the simpler model, since the main limitations may be in the construction of the devices.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to hit the market on September 30th, with the first costing $ 499, or something around R $ 2,733, while the second is expected to cost an additional $ 699, or about R $ 3,827. , but offering more premium construction.



