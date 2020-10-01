Google Pixel 5: price of the new Google phone

We have been talking about two large terminals for months. On the one hand is Apple with its iPhone 12, long awaited for these dates. But the other great phone that was in sight is the Google Pixel 5. Today we finally know the phone from the Mountain View company that offers a recycled design but with interesting improvements inside.

The new Google Pixel 5 arrives

Google continues to bet on the way that less is more. It is not necessary to have a phone that wastes power, but that all its components work well and perfectly. All this mounted on a modern, own and simple chassis. And with this formula we find the company’s new phone: the Google Pixel 5.

The first thing we have is a 90 Hz OLED screen with 6 inches of extension. It will come in FHD format and will take advantage of much of the front. Under the Gorilla Glass 6 that protects the front we find an 8 MPX camera. Despite having a good panel, the firm is faithful to its design and provides a rear fingerprint reader on the back that blends perfectly with the lid.

Continuing on the back of the device we find another detail seen in past generations. This is neither more nor less than a square module where two cameras are housed. Yes, the Mountain Viewers are still in their thirteen and rely a lot on the software to take a photo and a video that has nothing to envy to other phones. And that we find a 12.2 MPX sensor and another 16 MPX as ultra wide angle. Among its characteristics it reaches 4K recording at 60 FPS.

Google’s first 5G phone

We took a look inside the guts of the Pixel 5 and came across a Snapdragon 765G processor. This chip gives a very good performance and provides 5G, which is the important thing, but we cannot ignore that we are talking about the company’s flagship so it may fall a little short compared to the competition. Of course, nothing is cut in specifications with its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The list of specifications culminates with a USB C, Android 11 and a 4,000 mAh battery with 18w fast charge.



