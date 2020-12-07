Google Pixel 5 passed endurance test

Google Pixel 5 became official at the end of September. The smartphone continues to undergo tests after its release. Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel conducted one of these tests.

Nelson is known for being ruthless when testing smartphones. Moving hard while taking the phones apart, Nelson also puts the phones through a rigorous stress test. For this reason, in Nelson’s tests, the breakdown of phones is natural, and his survival is described as a surprise. Pixel 5 was one of the devices that made a surprise effect.

It continued to work after the smartphone battery was smashed and set on fire. After the battery cools down, the phone can be reused, albeit somewhat inconsistently. Although the screen is damaged significantly after these operations, it can continue to work.

Pixel 5’s screen stands out as one of the easiest to repair screens among smartphone screens. The panel is easily separated from the phone case. However, that doesn’t mean the panel isn’t solid. Clips on the edge of the screen protect the security of the panel.

The Pixel 5’s water resistance also seems to have affected Nelson. Although the phone had been soaked in acetone for a long time, there was not the slightest movement on the water inlet trigger.

Google Pixel 5 draws a profile of an Android device that is generally easy to repair and durable.



