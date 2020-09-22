Google Pixel 5 leaks: 107 ° camera, 4K60 video

Google Pixel 5 Leaks In Official Renders With 107 ° FOV Wide Angle Camera, 4K60 Video And More

Many device specs have been leaked before, but today WinFuture provides additional confirmation and complete other details. For example, the 6-inch 90Hz display has 432PPI with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, which is an upgrade from a generation of the Pixel 4. This render leak also shows how the Pixel 5 It has a nice narrow bottom bezel.

More details of the Google Pixel 5

According to this report, the “casing” (it is not clear which specific component is being referred to) of the new Google phone is made from 100% recycled aluminum and has IP68 water and dust resistance. It has a 4,080 mAh battery that supports wireless charging with reverse power capability for accessories.

Meanwhile, the second 16MP wide-angle camera has a 107-degree field of view with ƒ / 2.2 at 1.0 μm. There is the same 12.2MP main camera as before, but now it supports 4K 60FPS and 1080p 240FPS video recording. The front camera is still 8MP, but the field of view has been reduced from 90 to 83 degrees.

We got additional confirmation that the Pixel 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but WinFuture only quotes Sub-6 5G radios. This makes sense given the European nature of this leak, with a model supporting mmWave presumably in the United States.

As for colors, we see the black model that Google has officially teased. The lock button looks metallic and is black, with no splashes of color. Retailers confirmed yesterday that a green variant is coming.

Thanks to this leak of renders, we also see the advertising-centric wallpaper of the Pixel 5: blocks and shapes are used to form “5G”, while there is the number “5”. The pixel launcher At A Glance widget in this image weirdly shows the date and only shows the weather. This could be a leak prevention measure, while more details appear on the day of its launch.



