Google Pixel 5 leak shows possibility of different name

Google Pixel 5 is among the phones expected to be introduced in autumn. Following the recently leaked images showing the design of the phone, live photos now said to belong to the phone have emerged. Although these photos support the previous leak on design, it also brought some confusion about the name.

One of the leaked photos shows the “About” menu of the phone. Here the name of the device is seen as Pixel 5s. It is confusing that the same name appears twice and the source mentions the phone as Pixel 5s.

When returning to the design, all the elements such as the fingerprint scanner on the back panel, the camera perforated screen and the square rear camera module are verified with leaked photos.

While it’s not easy to make an inference just by looking at the rear panel, it seems that a one-piece design is preferred and the main material is plastic. It will not be a surprise to encounter new leaks and rumors about Google Pixel 5 in the coming days.



