Google Pixel 5: app reveals details about camera phone

Google missed details about the Pixel 5 and other company smartphones that may arrive this year. This time, the firm has released a new version of its camera app and the program codes show functions that may appear on the brand’s next major device.

According to 9to5Google, the camera app version 7.5 codes include references to a mode called “Motion Blur”. The novelty should bring Bokeh effect in captures with movement and can appear with other functions of Pixel devices, such as Time Lapse, Night Sight and Photo Sphere.

Another novelty that appears in the codes is the support for audio zoom. The function, which already appears in competing models, allows the microphone to capture audio from a specific location, following the movement of the video closer.

According to 9to5Google, the audio zoom function will possibly need new sound capture hardware. That is, despite the references in the camera application today, possibly the function should only be released for the company’s future devices.

Three new Pixel phones

In addition to revealing new camera functions, the app codes also mention, again, three Google phones that are due to be launched this year. If the leaks are correct, the company should present in the coming months the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones.

According to the leaks, all models will operate in the intermediate segment, but bringing characteristics to meet different audience profiles. As expected, the Pixel 5 should be the premium device of the line and should arrive with a powerful camera and Snapdragon 765G processor, which supports the new network standard and is present in devices like the OnePlus Nord.

Pixel 4a is expected to be Google’s entry model for 2020 and can be launched during an event on August 3. The 5G model, on the other hand, can bring more advanced specifications, including the same processor as the Pixel 5, but with a design and finish thought for cost-benefit.



