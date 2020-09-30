Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G introduced!

Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G came out with both features and visuals. Android 11 will accompany these models of the search engine giant announcing that it has started the 5G era.

These products of the 22-year-old firm focused on the camera. The XL version will not be produced for the Pixel 5. Gorilla Glass 6 will protect this model, which weighs 151 grams. Also, let’s say that he has been awarded the IP68 certificate. This certificate proved that the Pixel 5 product is resistant to both water and dust.

Google Pixel 5 features

When we look at the screen of Pixel 5, an OLED architecture screen welcomes us. The size of this screen was announced as 6 inches. It is stated that this smartphone, which hosts a standard resolution such as 1080 X 2340 (19.5: 9 format), has 432 PPI value, HDR 10 Plus technology and 90 Hz screen refresh feature.

Equipped with the Always On Display feature, Pixel 5 will get its power from the Snapdragon 765G (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver – X52 modem: Sub-6 5G) processor. This processor was produced with a 7 nm fabrication process. Adreno 620 will support Snapdragon 765G on graphics.

There are 2 cameras on the back of this device. Equipped with popular systems such as LED flash, panorama and auto HDR, one of these cameras is wide-angle and the other is ultra-wide-angle. The Megapixel of the wide-angle camera is announced as 12.2 (f / 1.7). The ultra wide angle camera is 16 Megapixels (f / 2.2).

There is a front camera that helps these cameras with options such as 4K 30 FPS / 60 FPS, 1080p 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS and 240 FPS. The resolution of this camera was announced as 8 Megapixels (f / 2.0). It has an automatic HDR infrastructure and can shoot video with 1080p 30 FPS.

The fingerprint reader is on the side of this model, which has a USB Type-C 3.1 connection. Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, Pixel 5 will try to solve the charging problem of users with 18W fast charging, reverse charging, wireless charging and USB Power Delivery 2.0.

What will the camera modes for Google Pixel 5 offer?

Working in harmony with Google Duo, Pixel 5 will allow you to share HD quality images with someone else. 3 camera modes were prepared for this model, which is said to activate the feature named “Portrait Light” where the light level is low: Locked, Active Cinematic Pan.

Locked and Active duo will do the cleaning process, especially in places where sunlight is high and in photos with shadows that negatively affect the quality of the photos. Thus, disturbing elements in photos will be removed.

The feature called Cinematic Pan will transfer Hollywood effects to videos. Thus, cinematic images will be obtained. The application named “Extreme Battery Saver” will ensure that no applications other than basic applications are run on the Pixel 5 that is not actively used. In this way, unnecessary charge consumption will be prevented.

Equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the pre-order price of this model is $ 700. It is not yet known whether the Google Pixel 5, which is stated to receive Android updates for 3 years, will be sold in our country.

Google Pixel 4a features

When we come to the phone named Pixel 4a 5G, an OLED-based screen welcomes us again. A 60 Hz screen refresh feature was added to this model, which has a screen size of 6.2 (1080 x 2340, 416 PPI, AOD and HDR) inches. This phone, powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

A 12.2 Megapixel main camera and a 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera were placed on the back of this model. On the front is a selfie camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels. In addition, 3.5 mm headphone jack has been added to the 4a 5G. This feature is not available on the phone named Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a 5G, which is home to a 3,800 mAh battery, will be accompanied by 18W (USB Power Delivery) fast charging, but users of this phone will not be able to benefit from wireless charging support. The pre-order price of Google Pixel 4a 5G was announced as $ 500. The first shipment will be made on November 19, 2020.

The screen of this model, where the fingerprint reader is positioned on the side, has an edge-to-edge structure. What do you think about these smartphones? We are waiting your comments.



