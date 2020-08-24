Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G appear in leaked images

The next two phones to be announced by Google apparently leaked in photos for the first time. The devices are the Pixel 4a 5G, updated version of the company’s current intermediary, and Pixel 5, which inaugurates the new generation of the brand.

The photo below was posted on a Reddit forum and deleted shortly after. According to the XDA Developers website, the Pixel 5 is the smallest model, in black, without the traditional headphone jack (3.5mm) and with a plastic body, with the biometric reader at the rear.

The Pixel 4a update is bigger and white. It has a rear biometric reader and a headphone jack, as well as less powerful features.

Google Pixel 5

Screen refresh rate: 90Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8 GB

Rear cameras: 12.2 MP main sensor and 16 MP wide lens

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

Screen refresh rate: 60 Hz

Processadr: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6 GB

Rear cameras: 12.2 MP main sensor and 16 MP wide lens

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 3,800 mAh

The photo of Pixe 4a 5G reinforces the visual of renderings previously released by the leak specialist OnLeaks.

Google is expected to reveal both devices in September this year, along with the stable and final version of Android 11.



