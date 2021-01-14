Google Pixel 4A: manufacturer, bug fixes on touchscreen

The Google Pixel 4A 5G phone will start receiving a correction that aims to return the touch sensitivity on the display back to the original format developed by the search giant, but there is still no forecast for the availability of this update.

This information is based on the negative feedback from those who own the premium intermediary, where the smartphone stopped responding to commands via touch at the bottom of the screen, directly affecting navigability via virtual buttons, something that is widely used on the device with pure Android.

According to Android Police, the complaints were published after the availability of the December security package, indicating that the bug originates from the firmware made available by Google for the smartphone, something that ends up being a positive point, since avoiding any future problem with the software is easier than if it were hardware.

In the official forum of the device, Google showed that it is aware of the problem and revealed that it is already working to resolve it, and may release the fix along with the company’s next patch, but this ends up not being encouraging because it takes a few weeks to the company make this release.

However, while the update does not happen, Google informed that it will be necessary to deal with the bug, since the next patch will only reach the cell phone, as well as for any other of the Pixel line that has been affected, in February this year.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.