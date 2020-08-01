Google Pixel 4a has the described design

With only two days to go until its official announcement after many postponements, uncertainties and with the new generation of the main line of Google preparing for launch, the Pixel 4a now appears in a leak confirming the details we already expected.

With the big change that Google is planning for its smartphone line, both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a will be intermediate devices; the first with higher performance, and the second with simple specifications and less attractive hardware.

Without the Pixel 4a XL, the launch of next Monday should exclusively present the Pixel 4a and, as you can see in the images below, the model must have an extremely simple body.

With a square camera module, the company will bet on only one photographic lens, different from several other intermediate models that already adopt at least three sensors. For the front panel we have a camera positioned in the circular notch in the upper right corner.

The leak also reveals details of the middleman’s hardware: a 5.81-inch panel with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and OLED panel with Always-on Display, in addition to offering a Snapdragon 730G chipset (without 5G connectivity) alongside 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The battery will be only 3,140 mAh with simple fast charging of 18W, definitely not standing out in this segment, unless Google performs an excellent optimization of the software

Google Pixel 4a: possible specifications

5.81-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Circular notch panel with support for HDR, Always-on Display and Now Playing

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset

Titan M security module

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

8 MP front camera with f / 2.0 and 84º

Single 12.2MP rear camera, f / 1.7, dual-pixel, PDAF focus and image stabilization

3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Dimensions of 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm and weight of 143g

The highlight of the Pixel 4a must be, in fact, its camera. With a main sensor of 12.2 MP with 77º of angulation, it is revealed that users will be able to record videos in 4K at 30 fps and capture videos in slow motion with 120 fps in Full HD. With enviable camera software, the 4a may be one of the top smartphones for photography in its price range.

Costing US $ 349 (R $ 1,822), the smartphone should reach the market already with many interested parties. The model with next generation connectivity, the Pixel 4a 5G, should be announced with the Pixel 5 later this year, but priced at US $ 499 (R $ 2,606). The launch of Pixel 4a will take place in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Japan and Canada.



