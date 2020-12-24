Google Pixel 3a: The price of the photophone collapses

Today, you will be able to buy the Google Pixel 3a at a great price thanks to an offer to grab quickly from Rakuten!

If there’s one feature that has really broken through in recent years with smartphones, it’s the photo! Although equipped from the beginning with optical sensors, phones were for a long time much inferior in the field to cameras. But today, when you have in your hands a Huawei P30 Pro – currently available at a tumbling price -, you understand that it is no longer necessary to have any additional DSLRs on your shelves. And if you want to treat yourself to one of these smartphones, but at a fairly affordable price, you can turn to Rakuten, where the Google Pixel 3a is available for less than 250 euros!

Indeed, the smartphone signed by Google is currently available with a discount of -38%, which will allow you to acquire it for 249 euros (noted on 24/12 at 6:20 p.m., subject to change). And this saving of 150 euros is not the only proposal of Rakuten, which also puts online promo codes and a payment option in 4 or 5 times. And the Google Pixel 3a isn’t just a camera phone, it’s also one of the most manageable devices you’ll find thanks to its 5.6-inch OLED panel. Note also if you never hesitated with its successor that the Google Pixel 4a is also currently on sale.



