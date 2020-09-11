Google Pixel 3 battery is swelling, report users

Users of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have reported a serious problem with smartphones: the device’s battery is swelling. According to publications made in online forums and on the Google help site, the flaw is so severe that the back of the device detaches from the rest of the body of the product.

According to Android Police, information about the problem began to emerge in May this year and even the website editor was affected by the flaw, as shown in the publication below. The Google support page has more than 60 user reports, including photos showing the back of the device open because of the inflated power source.

While there is no information about the cause of the problem, the affected users already have a theory. The swelling of the battery may have been caused by the use of the wireless charging function.

According to Android Police, Pixel 3 phones tend to heat up when charged via a wireless base. The extra heat may have caused long-term battery problems and led to swelling.

It is important to note, however, that the relationship of the problem to wireless charging is just a theory and there is no estimate of how big the problem is. To date, Google has also not officially commented on the matter.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched by Google in 2018. Cell phones are still supported by the company and have recently been updated with Android 11.



