Google Pixel 2 Series Support Officially Ended

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been added to the list of devices that will no longer receive support, and it seems like it is time for Google Pixel 2 owners to refresh their devices.

Google has announced that it will no longer support its smartphone. The security update offered this month is the last support the device can get. The company previously provided information on the subject in October.

Those who checked for updates with Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will no longer receive “Your device will no longer receive regularly scheduled system updates and security updates.” will see a message like. The good news is that the Pixel 2 is at least suitable for Android 11, but as of next month’s security update, users will be insecure.

Pixel 2 series were upper segment devices using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Now, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G seem to be budget-friendly options for those who want to continue with the Pixel. For those who want better, Pixel 5 model is available. An XL model is no longer available.



