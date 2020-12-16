Google Photos will soon add 3D effect to photos

Google Photos will soon make two-dimensional photos look like three-dimensional (3D). The company made the statement on the subject in a blog post. Calling these images “cinematic photos”, Google will display these photos under the Memories feature.

Jamie Aspinall, product manager at Google Photos, described the process of creating cinematic photography as follows: “Using machine learning, we estimate the depth of the image and create a 3D representation of the scene. Although there is no depth information provided by the camera in the original image, we can do this. Then we move the virtual camera for a panning effect, just like in the movies. ”

In the GIF animation below, it is possible to see the differences between a two-dimensional photo and a 3D cinematic photo.

In the statement made by Google, it was stated that Google Photos will automatically create cinematic photos and these will be displayed under the latest highlights.

Google is also adding new themes for Memories. Users will soon be able to see memories of important people in their lives. Google Photos will also show users memories of favorite things (like sunsets) and activities (cooking or walking). These new features will meet with users next month.



