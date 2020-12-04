Google Photos will be able to change the phone’s wallpaper

The latest update for the Google Photos Android app brings a feature that will be enjoyed by those who are tired of using the same wallpaper. Users will be able to set their wallpapers to change continuously through the application.

Version 5.22 of Google Photos automatically adds this new feature to Android devices. When users go to the wallpaper section of their phones and look at the live wallpapers, an option called “Memories” will appear. When this option is selected, the phone will display the photos taken from the Memories section of Google Photos. Users will be able to preview devices that they can see as wallpapers.

The main point here is what Google treats as a memory with machine learning algorithms. In short, users do not have a say on these memories. For this reason, it is among the possibilities to encounter pictures of wonderful holidays or lonely days.

While Google Photos offers this innovation for the Android application; It is preparing to make a more radical change in the upcoming period. Unlimited storage space for high quality photos will no longer be available to users in the service.



