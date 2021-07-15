Google Photos Will Allow Users To Request Images From Friends

Google Photos should gain a new feature that will allow friends to ask for photos. The functionality, which is still under development, will be a simple way to bring together memories of special or family events.

The information was revealed by application expert Jane Machun Wong on Wednesday (14). Through Twitter, the popular leaker showed two images of the new sharing tool.

Screenshots feature a banner at the top of the Google app with the message “Ask Friends for Photos”. Then, the user is directed to a screen with a personalized link that should be forwarded to colleagues and family members.

Simplifying sharing

Apparently, the “recipient” who receives the link must use the mobile version of Google Photos to send large amounts of images to the “sender”. Remembering that the app is available for Android and iOS.

Without a doubt, the new tool will come in handy when you need to request old photos from friends and family members. As such, this is a simple and creative way to build a shared album with images from an event.

As it is still in development, the feature is not expected to arrive on Google Photos. However, it is possible that this will happen soon.

More news from Google Photos

In recent months, Google Photos has received a number of new features. The app has gained a more intuitive image search, new video editor, support for Secure Folder with password and the possibility to save files directly from Gmail.

Remembering that the platform ended unlimited backup for all users in early June this year. However, some people can still use storage without limitations.