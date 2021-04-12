Google Photos: video editing feature has arrived

Google Photos has released a new update for its app. The company, which has changed the service from being an ordinary photo / video viewing tool, has added extensive video editing features. Google Photos, which have become more useful with basic functions such as cutting, cropping as well as fine details such as adding filters, became an alternative to most mobile video editing software.

Google Photos can now edit videos

In fact, there were video editing tools in the Google Photos application, but the operations that these functions could do were limited. It only allowed simple actions such as cropping, pinning, rotating. The update released by Google today has brought more editing tools to the application. In addition, the company renewed the video display interface of Photos, making it modern.

Thanks to Google Photos, you can now shorten the minutes of your videos and change the frame width. For example, you can shrink the aspect ratio of a 18: 9 video to a square shape in 4: 3 format. Offering predefined options such as 3: 2, 16: 9, square, Google allows you to adjust your video according to the ratio you want. Also, if you want, you can rotate the video in the right or left directions.

One of the innovations in the update for Google Photos is the ‘Markup’ tool. Thanks to this function that allows you to highlight an important part of your video, you can draw the screen with the color you want. That area you draw is recorded on video. Thus, your emphasis does not disappear when sharing on a media like WhatsApp.

With the new update, Google added a “Filters” tab to the Photos application. Here are a total of 13 filters that you can use in your videos. You can add a different atmosphere to your shots thanks to these filters that you can change the level between 0-100. You can also restore your video by selecting the ‘None’ option.

Another feature added with the update is the ‘Configure’ tab. There are more than 10 tools in this tab that allows you to change the brightness, saturation and many other values ​​of your videos. The list of tools added by Google is as follows:

Brightness

Contrast

White point

Bright areas

Shadows

Black Point

Saturation

Temperature

Intonation

Skin tone

Blue tone

Vignette

New features available to all Android devices

Until now, the video editing tools in the Google Photos app were exclusive to Pixel smartphones. However, Google offered today’s update to all Android devices, regardless of brand. In other words, regardless of the brand of your phone, you can access new features by updating Photos.