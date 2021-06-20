Google Photos: Unlimited Storage Still Works For Some

Google Photos: From day 1, Google ended the free unlimited backups of images for Google Photos. One mystery, however, has been puzzling some users: why are some people able to upload photos without impacting their free 15GB storage rate?

The subject has been appearing on some forums. But, in response to the Android Police website, Google stated that it’s purely luck. Despite taking effect in early June, the new storage policy has not been validated for everyone at the same time.

According to Moutain View people, the company is slowly implementing the policy, which means that not everyone has lost the ability to upload media to Google Photos for free. That’s why, for example, you’ve already maxed out on the first day and that friend of yours hasn’t, even though you keep sending him lots of pictures of the dishes he ate for lunch.

Can I continue uploading photos?

However, it is good to be aware, because, as Renato Russo said, “what is forever, always ends”. That way, your friend’s account will also be hit by the new Google Photos policy, even though it’s one of the last.

Another explanation given by Google is that there is a small delay in the processing of uploads, which means that those that have not yet been processed have not yet impacted the Fotos franchise.

So before you get excited and go uploading some albums that are taking up your hard drive, be aware that there’s a chance these images will get stuck in the way, even if your storage bar isn’t showing it.