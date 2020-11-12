Google Photos: See how much free GB is left

Google has announced that, starting in June of next year, Google Photos will lose unlimited storage for high-quality photos and videos. With the change, all ordinary users who do not have a Pixel smartphone will have their files provided in the 15 GB of free cloud space of company accounts, which also include Gmail and Drive.

Files saved to Google Photos by the end of May 2021 will still not count towards the 15 GB of free storage. However, if you already want to plan for the move, there are several ways to see your amount of space on your Google account.

View storage via mobile

If you have Google Photos or Drive on Android or iOS, just open the app, click on your profile photo in the upper right corner and go to the “Google Account” option. On the new page that will open, go to “Account storage”.

The main page of the Google account will display the amount of space used. By clicking on “Manage Storage”, a new page will open with in-depth details about the apps using the cloud space.

Google Drive also offers information on your phone with fewer clicks. Just enter the app, click on the menu in the upper left corner and then on the option “Storage”.

And on the PC?

If you’re using a computer, you can easily view your storage on some Google sites, just log in with your Gmail account. The simplest way is to access the Google One service page. The platform displays its amount of free storage and links to the platforms using the cloud space.

The information allows the user to see if it is within the limits of free storage. If the bar is red, it means that the space has been completely filled and it is necessary to remove some files.

Google revealed yesterday that it will start deleting files from inactive accounts and also that they are exceeding total storage. According to the company, the action will be taken after two years and the user will be advised not to lose important files.

The Google One service also has ways to expand your account storage, but you need to pay. The company offers subscriptions with values ​​starting at R $ 6.99 per month, which offer between 100 GB and 2 TB of extra space in the cloud.



