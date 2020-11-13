Google Photos removes unlimited storage for free

Announced and released in 2015, Google launched its Google Photos service more than five years ago. And what began as an application to manage your photos and videos has now become more than 4,000 billion photos that are stored. In fact, 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded every week.

All for free for the user, because the limited storage that Google offers is like that, free. The only requirement is that the photos you upload to the cloud should not be saved at the highest possible resolution, but in High Quality – so that they don’t take up too much.

Google Photos

According to the company, in order to improve its service and make Photos a “great product, we are changing our policy of unlimited high-quality storage.” Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos or videos you upload will take up a proportionate share of the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account, or the additional storage you purchased as a member of Google One.

Your Google account storage is shared between Drive, Gmail and Photos, and the move to a paid subscription model “allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we remain committed to not using the information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. ”

You can keep uploading photos for free until June

Any photos or videos that you uploaded in high quality before June 1, 2021 will not count towards your 15 GB of free storage. This means that photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will continue to be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. You can check the quality of your backup at any time in the Photos app by going to Backup & Sync in Settings.

If you make a backup of your photos and videos in original quality, these changes do not affect you. But yes: photos and videos with original quality will continue to count towards the 15 GB of free storage in your Google account. The good news is that if you use a Google Pixel 1-5 mobile, “the photos uploaded from that device will not be affected.” Photos and videos uploaded in high quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021.



