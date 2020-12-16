Google Photos reminds you of places you go in Maps

Google has been working on the Google Photos development process lately. The image control application has gained in power and functions, but at the Mountain View home they have not had the last word regarding this application. It turns out that the company has decided to combine the best of two of its applications to get Google Photos to remember where you have been on the map.

Google photos geolocate the images you upload

Photos help immortalize a memory. They materialize it on a piece of photographic paper that you can send to your friends and family. But now the Internet is the trendy place to post pictures and share them for the whole world to see. In addition, participants can comment, tag, re-share the publication for their contacts … but not everything is interacting with all the people on the Internet.

For people who only want to have their photos well placed and organized, it is best to search for content in the cloud. With this description, Google Photos can come to mind, the service of the big G where you can save all your shots. What you should know now is that it includes a new system to catalog photos according to the places you have visited.

If you have installed or are working from version 5.23.0 you will have this feature from the Search tab and then in the Your map part in the Places section. You will have access to a window similar to Google Maps, but this time you will see both the route that you did on a trip or excursion where you took the photos that it locates on the way. The app also tells you the direction you took to take into account where you made the route.

The other news of Google Photos

The function that helps you to map the photos you have taken in Google Photos will help adventure lovers. Have the route saved as well as the address and each photo located on the route. But this is not the only improvement that the photo management application has received. Yesterday we told you about the arrival of the most cinematographic modifications to the images you upload. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is possible to zoom in on the image in certain parts and generate an impressive animation that you can share with your friends.



