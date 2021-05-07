Google Photos: Pixel Phones May Have Free and Unlimited Plan

Google Photos: The end of free unlimited storage for Google Photos is getting closer and closer: as of June 1, 2021, profiles exceeding 15 GB will be charged to keep the files saved.

However, not all users will be impacted by this feature, according to new analyzes made by the 9 to 5 Google site. According to the page, version 5.4.1 of the image management application for Android brought a new subscription category called “Storage Saver”, which is exclusive for Pixel line smartphones, manufactured by Google itself.

The description points out that it is a “free and unlimited” storage modality, but “has a slightly reduced quality” in resolution to be able to store all the content. However, it seems that the feature is still in the implementation phase and has not had all the details added in code, such as how much the original file is compressed and from what size it happens.

When?

It is possible that Google will detail the new storage plan with the launch of the family’s next smartphone, the Pixel 5a, which is currently postponed indefinitely because of the shortage crisis in the processor industry. Another possibility is the Google I / O 2021 event, which takes place between the 18th and the 20th of May in a completely digital way.