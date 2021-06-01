Google Photos: Other Best Alternatives

Google Photos removed the unlimited storage feature. Then everyone went in search of alternatives. Here are the best Google Photos alternatives

As it is known, Google Photos pulls the plug on its free “high quality” photo and video storage service on June 1 and becomes paid. Although Google Pixel users are not affected by this decision, the situation does not apply to other users.

We have listed for you unlimited or very cheap cloud storage services such as Amazon Photos, Flickr, iCloud, OneDrive, which you can use as an alternative to Google Photos. We’ll also talk about setting up your own personal server as a bonus.

Amazon Photos

Amazon Photos ranks first in our alphabetical list. This service, which will make you look for the free service of Google Photos, offers 5 GB of free photo and video backup space for each user. However, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can store unlimited photos and videos of up to 5GB.

flickr

Although Flickr, which has been on the market for a long time, is generally known as a channel used by professional photographers, recently Flickr has been considered as a suitable alternative for everyone. Although the free plan is limited to only 1000 photos, it offers 1TB of unlimited storage for $7 per month and $60 per year.

Apple iCloud

iCloud, which Apple users are very familiar with, can be a good alternative to Google Photos. The downside of this app is that it can only work on Apple devices. The storage area of ​​the service, which provides 5 GB of free capacity for each user, can be increased at any time by paying a monthly fee, and iCloud can be even more convenient if you use Apple One.

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive has been indispensable for business users for years, especially because of its Office integration. Although OneDrive, like many services, offers 5 GB of free storage, if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, you also get 1 TB of One Drive storage and backup.

Creating your own personal server

The last option we would recommend to you is to create your own server. Although this is the most troublesome and time-consuming option among all the ones mentioned, you are the person responsible for the security on your own server. What you need to create your own server will be NAS hard disks in different sizes or numbers according to your needs and a data storage device. As long as this server is connected to the internet in your home or office, you can access your files from anywhere.

So is it all worth it? Should we go ahead with Google Photos?

We have listed different applications that you can use as an alternative to Google Photos for you. Considering the latest situation and taking into account the extra features it offers, the paid version of Google Photos will still continue to lead in the cloud storage space.

So, with which service will you continue on the road from now on?