Google Photos: Learn How to Migrate Images and Cideos

This Tuesday (1st) marks the beginning of the new Google Photos policy in the world. Starting today, instead of unlimited space, the app will offer 15 GB for users to store their images and videos.

The new limit will be shared among other services, such as Drive and Gmail, so it can be seen as “small” for many people. With the exception of owners of smartphones of the Pixel line (from 1 to 5), from the company itself, all users will be affected.

The limitation made many people start looking for alternatives. Therefore, we have prepared a guide on how to migrate backups to other services. Check out how to migrate your photos and videos to other platforms below.

Multicloud

Multicloud is a service that allows you to transfer files between different cloud tools. The cloud manager has paid plans, although a free version allows the movement of 30 GB of files per month.

It is possible to use the service in a “guest mode” to test the interface. To access the tool, click on “Guest Access” on the website’s home page.

On the next page, you will need to choose and log in to Google Photos and the other service where the files will be transferred.

After logging in to the services, access the “Cloud Transfer” option in the options bar on the left. On that page, just select Google Photos in the “From” writing box and the other service where services are transferred to in the “To” writing box. Then just click on “Transfer Now”.

cloud services

Despite the limitation, Google Photos is still one of the apps that offers the most amount of data for free to users. However, if you need more space or want to remove files from there, here are some competitors that can be used:

Dropbox: The Dropbox free plan offers 2GB of storage. The app can be used on up to 3 devices and files are protected by encryption.

iCloud: Apple’s service offers 5GB of free storage and can be used on all Apple devices. Despite this, it does require an account that must be created from devices or services (such as iTunes). Also, iCloud is one of the few tools that are not available in Multicloud.

One Drive: Microsoft’s service also provides 5 GB of free storage and can be used on devices such as cell phones and computers.

Mega: Mega is taking advantage of the new Google Photos policy and is touting itself as a platform with the largest free cloud storage. The site is offering 50GB of cloud space to users. However, the user is subject to participation in the site’s achievement program.

Google One: If the user of the Google photo app finds the 15GB too little, they can subscribe to Google One. Plans range from R$6.99/month or R$69.99/year (100GB of storage) up to R$34.99 or R$349.99/year (2 TB of storage).

External hard drive or pen drives: an option out of the clouds are external hard drives or pen drives. Analog tools, which have gone out of style a bit, can be seen as complements to cloud services. With the popularization of cloud technologies, it is already possible to find 16 GB pen drives for around R$25. External hard drives are a little more salty, costing around R$300 for 1 TB of storage.