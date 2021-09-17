Google Photos Gets New Look Based On Android 12

Google Photos: This week, users of the Telegram group Google Pixels noticed that the Googe Photos app received interface updates that follow the Material You design language. users.

In addition to a pill-shaped search bar, the navigation shortcuts at the bottom are highlighted by an oval shape. Buttons on the “Library” page now have color fill, unlike the traditional outline.

The XDA-Developers website claims that the app has not yet received support for “Dynamic Color”, which implements mobile wallpaper colors in menu elements. So it’s possible that this is a preliminary update and we’ll get more news with Android 12, which might be released on October 4th.

The changes are in line with updates seen in the company’s Workspace apps, which were unveiled last week. Material You will be responsible for the biggest aesthetic changes of the new OS, so Google seeks to standardize the appearance of the services.