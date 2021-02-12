Google Photos gains Pixel image editing features

The Google Photos app will gain new features for editing photos and videos enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) that were exclusive to the line of Pixel phones, as announced by the Mountain View company on Thursday (11). However, some of the tools will only be available to Google One subscribers.

In the case of paid resources, the main novelties are related to the Portrait Blur and Portrait Light functions, which now allow the editing of old photos even if the original image was not taken in portrait mode. The first creates a very realistic depth effect with the aid of AI, while the second improves the lighting on the subject’s face.

Google has also added new “super filters” that make it possible to make complex edits with just one touch. The “sky suggestions” option, for example, adjusts color and contrast in landscape photos with different alternatives inspired by sunrise and sunset scenes.

These tools will be made available to Google One users in the coming days, and can be accessed on smartphones with Android 8.0 or later versions and that have at least 3 GB of RAM. The service subscription costs from $ 6.99 per month for 100 GB of extra storage and includes other benefits.