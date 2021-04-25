Google Photos Added Two New Photo Editing Features

Google Photos has some new features that will allow users to edit their photos. The features added to the Google Photo editing menu are actually two classic editing tools that we haven’t figured out for a long time.

Photos, one of the most used popular applications of Google, is a preferred application especially for its free and unlimited storage possibilities. With a news coming in the past months, we learned that this free storage process will be limited to only 15 GB on Google One. This will be valid from June 2021, and Google continues to bring new features to keep its users by making the application more useful in this process.

The latest innovation brought to Photos by Google is two new photo editing tools. It is possible to make small beauties to the photos we take without using any extra editing application via the photo applications on our phones. Google Photos also offers many such filters and editing tools. Now, two new tools have been tried to be made more efficient in this aspect of the application.

Why did these features not exist until now?

Frankly, it is a little surprising that these two new features that Google added to the Photos app have just arrived. Because the two tools that come are ‘sharpen’ and ‘remove sanding’. While these two editing tools are among the most basic features of all photo and editing apps you can think of, it’s weird how it hasn’t come to Google Photos so far.

To use the sharpen and remove noise features, simply open the edit menu with any photo in the Google Photos application on your phone and go to the ‘Adjust’ tab in the sub-menu that appears. Then you will see these two new features are included, along with all the other tools. The performance of the features does not look bad, but it is a bit annoying that both features are applied to the entire photo.

It would be more interesting and productive if it was offered at least regionally, while offering two such basic features, which were already late years later. Of course we do not know, maybe Google may make such improvements with the upcoming updates.