Google Phone application comes to all Androids

All smartphones have a Phone application. Thanks to this application, as you know, we can make and manage calls. Google also has a separate Phone application. This application used in the Pixel family has been heralded for other Android phones. Google Phone app Beta version can be installed on any phone, depending on the country.

Google Phone app extends range

According to information from Android Police, the application works on both Samsung and OnePlus branded phones. First of all, it is necessary to sign up for the Beta program of the application via the link here. Afterwards, the application can be downloaded from Play Store.

The Google Phone app has some key features. One of them is undoubtedly Search Filtering. This feature, which is shown as one of the best features in Google Pixel, is unfortunately not used in devices other than Pixel phones in the USA. We live in a period where every day we buy phones that are annoying, sales-oriented, and even fraudulent. That’s why the Search Filtering feature is important.

Of course, when installing the application, it should not be forgotten that it is in Beta version. So you have the potential to have problems with incoming / outgoing calls. The beta program can also be used depending on the country where the users are located.



