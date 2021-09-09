Google Pay has expanded country support for WearOS!

The Google Pay payment system continues to expand the countries it supports. This time, support came to 10 new countries.

Contactless payment option via Google Pay is considered one of the most important features of WearOS watches. At this point, it allows users to make payments by touching their smart watches in various stores. Currently, the payment system on mobile devices is in use in 40 countries. The app for wearables is limited to just a few markets.

Last month, Google expanded Google Pay support to 16 more countries within WearOS. These; Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan and Ukraine. Now it brings the availability of the payment system to 10 more countries.

Total number of countries in Google Pay, WearOS support reaches 37

The company has expanded its Google Pay service to 10 more countries, bringing the total number to 37. For this reason, when it is launched, it receives support in Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Singapore. WearOS users in the specified countries will have the opportunity to use their NFC-enabled smart watches to make contactless payments.

The Google Pay app is currently compatible with smartwatches running WearOS 2 and above. If you haven’t installed it yet, you can download it to your device from the Google Play Store.

Google Pay on wearables received a major UI update last month. In this context, the application now uses the Material You design language offered by Google for smart watches. Although no new features were added in the update, it made the scrolling experience better. In addition, the updated payment system comes preloaded on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic devices.

