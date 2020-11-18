Google Pay cannot be used on more than one smartphone

The website 9TO5Google reported today (18) that Google is launching a new security configuration for Google Pay that could pose a problem for some users: from now on, the application will be blocked for use on only one smartphone at a time.

So, if you accept that nice invitation to use Google Pay (and win a prize on your first payment), you’ll be able to easily configure your device for use. However, during the process you will not be informed of this new detail.

That is, after logging into Google Pay on a smartphone, you will no longer be able to log into another device. If you do, you’ll be taken through the setup process again, but when you try to use the feature, you’ll receive the message “Your Google Pay account is being used on another device. To continue using Google Pay, sign in with a different account. ”

Google bank accounts

But, do not be alarmed if this happens, as it does not mean that Google Pay will block payments via NFC, that device that allows two electronic devices to exchange information by getting closer to each other. This support will continue to work through Google Play Services with the same interface that the new interface uses.

The problem is that, with the limitation, users who work with multiple smartphones will be harmed when they move the so-called “Plex” bank accounts that Google is introducing starting today (18) in the United States, in partnership with two banks, and plans to expand to the rest of the world.



