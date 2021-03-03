Google: Özlem Türeci ‘the leading woman of the future’

Google used the words “the woman behind the COVID-19 vaccine” for Özlem Türeci in the video it prepared on the occasion of Women’s Day. In the video themed “The stories of women who shape history, pioneers and leaders of the future”, Google gives place to the stories of women who left their mark on the dusty pages of history from past to present; From the first woman to win the Nobel Prize to the first woman to climb Mount Everest, she talked about the stories of women who managed to make history in various fields.

Google did not forget to include Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, founding partners of the German BioNTech company, in the video they prepared. In the information given by Google about Türeci, he said; “From life-saving vaccines to technological innovations, women played a key role in the most effective developments of 2020. Tureci, the founding partner of the German BioNTech company, which succeeded in developing the first COVID-19 vaccine allowed by the USA in cooperation with Pfizer, made headlines all over the world. ”

Who are Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin?

Prof. Dr. Özlem Türeci and his wife Prof. Dr. Uğur Şahin is the founding partner of the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech. BioNTech in the Türeci and Şahin method collaborated with the US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer. By developing the first 95% effective vaccine against COVID-19, which affected the world, it became a hope for the world community.

Developed in partnership with Pfizer and BioNTech, the COVID-19 vaccine has been used in various countries around the world. The USA, Europe and the UK have started to apply the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Meanwhile, Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin were on the cover of Der Spiegel magazine of German origin. In addition, the famous US news magazine TIME hosted Türeci and Şahin on its cover.