Google opens technology internship program registration

Google announced, on Tuesday (09), that applications for its internship program in the area of ​​technology are open. Students of Computer Science and related fields may participate.

The company explained that the process will take place 100% in digital format and that the selected ones will work in a home-office regime. Therefore, although the company’s office is located in Belo Horizonte (MG), people from all over Brazil will be able to apply.

“With remote work, many students can follow their undergraduate course in their states and participate in our internship program. For us, this is a chance to receive talents from all regions of the country who contribute to the company’s products and services. Google are even more representative “, pointed out Yale Soares, a specialist in recruiting the company.

Also according to the company, candidates must have the ability to solve problems, good communication and teamwork. In addition, mastery of the English language is a prerequisite.

To offer students an opportunity to chat and learn a little about the routine of the company’s professionals, preparatory lives will be held on March 11, 18 and 25. Applications for the internship must be completed by March 26 at the Google Careers website.