Google opens registration for training program for women

Last Wednesday (24), Google announced the opening of registrations for its training and capacity building program for women in a blog post. The event, internationally called “Women Will”, received the name “Grow with Google for Women” in Brazil, holding its first edition in 2017. This year, the company will promote a free online program, starting on International Women’s Day, March 8.

This year’s program will be divided into two main strands of learning: the first is aimed at women who seek to undertake, developing their own businesses, while the second is directed at women who wish to grow within their careers.

The content offered is focused on the development of socio-emotional skills, such as building a network of contacts for mutual exchange of information (also known as networking, in English), learning sales and communication techniques, as well as practical activities on the concepts discussed.

According to Google, the next edition of the event will be the first among more than five planned for this year. The next programs will focus on different themes and groups of women, covering a wide range of issues in an inclusive and democratic way.

To participate in the first edition of “Grow with Google for Women” this year, simply access the links below to sign up for the Women Who Want to Entrepreneur or Women who Want to Develop their Careers program, as desired.