Google Opens Internship Program Applications for Black Students

Google announced this Friday (30), that registration is open for the 2nd edition of Next Step, an internship program aimed at black and black students. In this first process, candidates will be selected in Greater São Paulo for the Business area.

Applications for the program, which does not require English as a prerequisite, can be completed on this website until August 30th. The selected candidates will be integrated in the sales, marketing, support and solutions teams for clients, finance, legal, among other areas of the company.

Undergraduate students from any area can apply, the only requirement being that the planned training is between March and June 2024. The selected interns will receive language classes paid for by the company.

Next Step was launched in 2019 with the aim of increasing the representation of black talent in the company.

“Investing in racial equity in the labor market is urgent and must be the responsibility of all organizations. The Next Step is one of the initiatives that are part of Google’s global commitment to increasing the representation of historically underrepresented groups in our workforce,” said Flávia Garcia, Head of Diversity, Equity and Equality at Google for Latin America and Canada .

The project appeared at the Brazilian headquarters of the technology giant and the 1st edition was considered a success, having made the majority of candidates, according to the president of Google Brazil, Fabio Coelho.

The selection process

Regarding the selection process, in the first stage a profile selection will be made based on the program’s prerequisites. In the next step, candidates will be invited to informational events focused on development, which, in this edition, will take place virtually due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

In this stage mentioned, students will also be introduced to the Google Culture, will get to know the company’s day-to-day activities and will have more details about the attributes evaluated during the interviews.

Those selected after reviewing the form and résumé will also be able to undergo a mock interview with Google employees to prepare them for the final stage of interviews with the teams.

new vacancies in september

According to Google, in September registration will be opened for the internship program for black students who will work at the company’s Engineering Center in Belo Horizonte.

In this process, undergraduate students from areas of technology such as Computer Science and Computer Engineering may apply. Students will also be required to be expected to complete the course between March and June 2024.

Another requirement is that the candidate has a basic understanding of some programming language, such as: C, C ++, Java, JavaScript or Python, as well as basic English for programming.