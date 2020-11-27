Google opens internship process in Brazil

Google announced on Thursday (26) the opening of its annual intern recruitment program, the Business Internship Program, which reaches its 11th edition. This year, not only will the selection process be online, due to the covid-19 pandemic, but the internship itself will be carried out remotely, which opens the opportunity for students from Brazil.

The selection is open to all students from any university course and from all higher education institutions. The only prerequisites required are that candidates are expected to graduate between December 2021 and March 2022, and that they have the ability to write and speak fluently in Portuguese and English.

The internship, which will be held in the home office format to ensure the health and safety of participants during the pandemic, will take place from July 19 to December 17, 2021.

How will the selection of Google interns work?

The selection process for the internship will begin with an analysis of resumes (which must be completed in English), carried out by the Google team. Then, the selected candidates will go through a series of interviews, from January to April 2021, over the internet or by phone.

Regarding the desired skills, the company says it looks for candidates with knowledge of the Internet and Google’s technology business, the ability to solve business challenges, the ability to act in ambiguous scenarios, and possess interpersonal, analytical and organizational skills.

According to Google, internships are typically offered in sales; services and support; business strategy; engineering and technology; and marketing and communications. Registration for the selection process will remain open until December 22, and can be made through this link.



