Google Officially Unplugged Play Music Service

“Google Play Music”, one of Google’s old services, has come to an end. Google, which updated the website of the service, completely closed the use of the service. However, users still have a little more time to transfer their data from Google Play Music.

US-based technology giant Google announced that it had decided to kill the “Google Play Music” service it made available years ago. The main reason the company made such a decision was to direct users to YouTube Music. The company, which did its best to prevent users from being victims in the process, has officially killed Google Play Music as of today. When you access the website of the service, you see a message that Google Play Music is no longer available.

Regardless, Google continues to do its best to keep users from losing their data. When you access the website of Google Play Music, you can download your library using the “Manage Your Music” section and delete all the content in your library with your suggestion history. According to Google, the Manage Your Music section will continue to be available until the end of the month.

Google Play Music’s website now looks like this

Google had begun to reduce the availability of the service as of October. If it’s the last move made today, it’s a clear indication that the service is no longer with us. However, the first indications of the shutdown of Google Play Music started to show itself with the steps the company took in May. At the time, Google made it easy to transfer content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. As of now, it is at the end of the road for Google Play Music.

The data contained in Google Play Music will be stored for a while. Users will be able to transfer their data to YouTube Music during this process. However, a user can leave their data in Google Play Music as is. In such a case, all the content owned by that user will be automatically deleted after a while. The progress is an indication that Google will focus on YouTube Music from now on and will continue to bring new features for this service.



