Google Officially Launches Fuchsia OS for The First Nest Hub

Google finally launched Fuchsia OS, its operating system made from scratch. The company’s new solution began to be released as an update to the first Nest Hub, launched by the company in 2018.

The Google device hit the market with the Cast OS system, which is based on Linux. The Fuchsia OS replaces the original software, but users will not feel any major differences when using the device, according to 9to5Google.

The launch marks the first public appearance of the Fuchsia OS outside of Google’s internal environments. However, the distribution of the new operating system will be limited and gradual.

According to The Verge, the Fuchsia OS will be released first only to Nest Hub owners who participate in Google’s system preview program. In the future, the solution will reach more consumers who own the device.

Despite the limited launch and an experience that does not bring much news, the arrival of the Fuchsia OS was significant for Google. Petr Hosek, one of the company’s programming leaders, celebrated the launch of the new platform.

You don't ship a new operating system every day, but today is that day. — Petr Hosek (@petrh) May 25, 2021

What is Fuchsia OS?

Google has been working on the Fuchsia OS for at least five years. The new platform leaves Linux aside and uses a new kernel developed by the company.

Despite making a modest debut, Fuchsia could become Google’s main platform in the future. The company is working to make the system run Android and Linux apps, which will allow it to adopt the solution even on computers and cell phones.

According to speculation, Google may expand Fuchsia considerably from 2023. The company’s bet has already begun to gain the attention of other industry giants and, recently, Samsung began to collaborate in the development of the project.