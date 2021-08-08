Google Officially Announces New Line Of Nest Security Cameras

Google: After accidentally leaking into its online store, Google has officially announced the new line of Nest security devices. New versions of the Nest Cam camera and Nest Doorbell smart doorbell will go on sale from Aug. 24 in the US.

Highlighted, the new devices gained versions with battery. Like, the gadgets had some improvements over the previous generation.

Wireless Nest Cam

Offering more freedom for installation, the Wireless Nest Cam uses a rechargeable battery. The device also gained improved sensors to identify animal and vehicle movements.

Like previous models, the camera records 1080p quality video at an angle of 130 degrees. Recommended for indoor and outdoor use, the product is IP54 certified against dust and rain.

New Nest Doorbell

Nest Doorbell, Google’s smart doorbell, also won a wireless version. For better control of who is at the door of the house, the device records images in HD 1080p with a 3:4 aspect ratio.

In addition to the previous generation’s motion and people sensors, the new edition of the accessory can distinguish between individuals, packages, animals and vehicles. What’s more, the gadget sends alerts to Google phones and other smart devices.