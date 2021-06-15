Google Offers Free Game Development Mentoring for Play Store

Google has opened registration for the new edition of the Indie Games Accelerator program, which offers free mentoring for game developers. The novelty is available in 70 countries, including Brazil, and those interested can register on this site until the 1st of July.

Entries are available to developers who are at least 18 years of age and who have registered with the Google Play system. The company also requires that at least one game developed by the content creator or his team be submitted for review.

According to the guidelines of the mentoring program, developers can submit games that have already been released or projects in development. The evaluation will take into account criteria such as innovation, design and technical quality.

Expert Tips

Google’s mentoring program will last for three months and will feature tips from experts in the mobile gaming market. The full list of participants is available on the Google website and includes names like Angelo Lobo, former game designer at Zynga, responsible for titles like FarmVille.

In addition to bringing experienced developers from the game market, Google’s free mentoring also includes the participation of experts from the company. The program will be collaborated by Serena Shih, Play Store’s Strategic Partnerships Manager, and Rachel Cheung, who runs the web giant’s development division in Taiwan.

According to Google, the mentoring will cover several topics that are present in the developers’ routine. The company promises that the lectures will bring technical and marketing details, such as monetization and user acquisition.

“Participants will have access to experts from Google and the main game studios and institutions from around the world,” says Daniel Trócoli, leader of Google Play Games for Latin America. More details about the project will be revealed until September, when the company will announce the list of games selected to participate in the mentoring program.