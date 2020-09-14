Google neutralized all carbon footprint since its inception

Google announced on Monday (14) a new milestone in the company’s sustainability policies. It is now the first large company to be able to completely eliminate the legacy of carbon emissions, reaching zero emissions since its foundation through offsetting and other sustainable energy projects.

The disclosure came through a video and a text by the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai. The company also pledged to be even bolder and to operate completely free of carbon emissions by 2030 – a goal valid for all the company’s operations, including offices and data centers, 24 hours a day.

Other companies in the industry have also announced heavy investments in sustainability recently: Apple will build the world’s largest wind turbines in Europe, while Microsoft plans to become a carbon negative company by 2030.

In 2007, it had already declared itself neutral in emissions, that is, with compensations and reductions in the production of carbon dioxide and other gases harmful to the environment.



