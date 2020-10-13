Google Nest Introduces New Affordable Smart Thermostat

Google Nest introduced the new smart home thermostat Nest Thermostat, which can be considered affordable compared to its previous generation products. The new product, with a label price of $ 129.99, includes many features of the previous generation Nest thermostats.

Google’s sub-brand Nest, which produces smart home products such as security systems, smart speakers, screens, smoke detectors, thermostats and cameras, has announced its new smart thermostat called Nest Thermostat. The new product, which has a simpler design than the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E, draws attention with its affordable price.

The Nest Thermostat, which is $ 40 cheaper than Nest E and $ 120 cheaper than the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat with a price tag of $ 129.99, is available for pre-order starting today. Google says orders will ship within a few weeks.

What does the new Nest Thermostat offer?

The traditional rotary dial found on every Nest thermostat for the past nine years seems to be left behind with the Nest Thermostat. Instead, Nest has installed a touch sensitive strip on the right side of the new product. So now you have to slide the touch strip up or down instead of turning the dial to adjust the temperature.

Featuring a mirror-coated screen, the thermostat uses Soli technology, also found in Pixel 4, to detect you when you stand in front of it and automatically wake the screen. On the other hand, the “learning” function in the Nest Learning Thermostat, which can automatically learn your living conditions and adjust the thermostat accordingly for the best comfort and efficiency, is not included in this product. For this reason, you have to make the adjustments manually.

The new product can be controlled with the Google Home smartphone app, just like other Nest thermostats. In addition, Nest Thermostat, which supports voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, can ask you to adjust temperature levels for greater efficiency and alert you to potential problems with the HVAC system or when the air filter is due for replacement.

The affordable Nest Thermostat comes without some features compared to its more expensive versions. At this point, the device, which works with two standard AAA batteries instead of a rechargeable lithium battery, does not support Nest’s remote sensors and Farsight feature. However, Google says the setup process is similar to other models and the product is compatible with most HVAC systems on the market.

The device with Eco mode uses the Soli motion sensor and the geographical location on your phone to save energy by automatically activating the Eco mode when you are not at home. Google says that these features can save owners an average of 10% to 12% savings for heating and 15% for cooling each year.



