Google Nest Hub and smart displays gain new interface

Google announced, on Monday (19), that smarts displays such as Google Nest Hub and Hub Max will receive a new interface, with pages dedicated to their main functions.

With that, users will have access to a series of different guides, such as “Home Control”, created especially for those who have smart devices from Google’s ecosystem.

A new “Media” tab will also be added, which suggests podcasts, TV shows and other content; the “Communicate” tab, through which the user can call people via Google Meet and Google Duo services; in addition to the “Discover” tab, which aims to teach new functions and curiosities about the smart display so that the user has a complete experience.

The update will also include the “Your morning” tab which, in addition to the weather forecast, highlights the first appointment of the day and also allows the user to time their tasks to avoid possible delays. It is worth mentioning that, throughout the day, this tab will advance to “Your afternoon” and “Your night”.

Other modifications

In addition to the new interface, the smarts displays will gain dark mode, a shortcut to reproduce relaxing sounds at night and even a sunrise alarm, in addition to the automatic framing tool. Among other news, Google decided to allow users to access all their accounts through devices, whether they are professional or personal.

Although the company has not released a date for the implementation of these updates, the expectation is that they will be released soon. What did you think of the changes? Share your opinion in the comments below!



